Not to be confused with illegal tax evasion, a tax shelter is a perfectly legal method of decreasing the amount of taxes an investor must pay from his or her income.

Tax shelters can range from individual investments and transactions to investment accounts that provide fair and favorable tax treatment. A common example of a tax shelter is the employee-sponsored 401(k) plan.

Tax shelter versus tax evasion

Making investments for the sole purpose of avoiding taxes is illegal. If you're caught, you could be forced to pay penalties and fees associated with the act of tax evasion.

If you continue to avoid paying your taxes, the IRS will be sure to remind you with more annual penalties. Eventually, if your tax debt accumulates to a substantial amount, you could serve prison time.

On the other hand, minimizing the amount of taxes that you pay through a tax shelter is a legal strategy that is often utilized by investors in today's market.

Another example of a tax shelter that is utilized by investors is the municipal bond, a bond that produces lower yields but greater tax treatment than other bonds.

Significant tax shelters

A popular tax shelter that many parents choose to invest extra money in to fund impending college expenses is the 529 college savings plan. Depending on the company through which you invest, a $10,000 investment can turn into $30,000 over the course of 20 years.

Moreover, this tax shelter completely eliminates any tax on investing. However, assets in a 529 plan owned by the student or her parents count against need-based aid, thereby reducing it.

Master limited partnerships, or MLPs, offer large dividends upon investing. In the early years of your investment phase, you'll receive most of these dividends as "returns of capital," which are untaxed.

But, when you eventually sell off the partnership to reap the largest yield, you'll find that the amount you earn will be considered ordinary income and will be taxed. In a sense, MLPs delay the inevitable. They function on a tax deferral basis, as opposed to tax reduction or elimination.

Tax shelters in homeownership

Despite the financial crisis of 2007 caused by a bubble in the mortgage market, purchasing a house leads to tax benefits. Mortgage interests and property taxes are deductible, and some taxpayers can even write off their private mortgage insurance premiums entirely.

Should you choose to sell your house, an unmarried homeowner can reap as much as $250,000 in home-sale profit, which is excluded from taxation. For a married couple selling their house, that profit can nearly double.

Tax shelters in raising children

The Internal Revenue Code allows for per-child deductions in families that are raising children, who count as tax exemptions that are worth thousands. Since 2007, you can claim $3,400 per exemption for income-reducing purposes.

The government allows parents to claim a $1,000 per-child tax credit as well, which is subtracted directly from your tax bill once you calculate your debt.

For married parents who both work, sending their children to daycare contributes to tax deduction. The Child and Dependent Care Credit allows parents who are paying to send their children to daycare to claim deductions on their tax bills. Rules of qualification do apply (as provided by the Internal Revenue Service), such as the child or children for which care is provided having to be 12 years of age or younger and the amount of permissible credit being capped at 35 percent of qualifying expenses.