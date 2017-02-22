While almost everyone who earns enough money pays some sort of income tax, the type of tax you owe primarily determines the amount you pay.

A progressive tax takes a larger percentage of your income as your income grows. A progressive tax also comes into play when purchasing goods, with luxury items carrying higher taxes when you buy them.

Progressive tax explained

The concept behind a progressive tax includes the belief that the more income you earn, the more you should pay in taxes on that income.

In the U.S., the tax code divides income levels into tax brackets. As your income goes up, you pay a higher percentage in taxes because you're in a higher tax bracket.

Advantages and disadvantages of a progressive tax

A progressive tax offers advantages as well as disadvantages. One of the main advantages includes a reduction in income inequality. In addition, some think that a progressive tax represents a fairer tax system because workers who earn a higher amount of money pay a higher amount in income tax, lessening the burden somewhat for workers who earn less.

While a progressive tax seems fairer because workers who benefit the most from the system end up supporting it the most, some say it punishes hard work. A progressive tax system does this by requiring workers who make the most to pay more in taxes, leading to less incentive to earn more money because they pay more back in the end.

Progressive tax brackets

The progressive tax brackets vary by income. Furthermore, in countries such as the U.S., the tax brackets change over time, with the various brackets increasing with the rate of inflation. For the most part, the percentage of your income that you pay has remained relatively the same, with rates of 10, 15, 25, 28, 33, 35 and 39.6 percent determined by your income, single or married status, and if you file as head of household.

RELATED: How to choose the right tax filing status

Differences between progressive, regressive and flat taxes

When looking at the advantages and disadvantages of a progressive tax system, you also need to know about alternative systems, such as regressive taxation and the flat tax. While each tax system has negative and positive features, the differences are vast.

Progressive tax versus regressive tax

The opposite of a progressive tax -- a regressive tax -- demands a larger percentage of income, usually seen in the form of a sales tax. With a state sales tax, everyone pays the same percentage regardless of ability to pay.

Higher income earners pay a lesser percentage of their income in regressive taxes as opposed to workers who don't make as much. This also applies to people who pay no income tax but still must pay sales tax each time they buy something.

Progressive tax versus flat tax

Unlike a progressive tax system, a flat tax means everyone, regardless of income level, pays the same percentage in income tax. In addition to this flat tax percentage rate, many flat tax systems also cut out all of the loopholes currently available in many progressive tax systems.

The problems with a flat tax come into play when trying to determine what constitutes income. Depending on where the money comes from, in the current progressive tax system, income tax varies.

A flat tax plan can cause difficulty for smaller businesses, many of which rely on deductions to reduce their tax burdens.