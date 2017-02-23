What is Medicaid?

Medicaid is a government-sponsored health program designed to ensure that low-income citizens receive quality health care. It caters to over 72.5 million U.S. citizens, including children, senior citizens, parents, pregnant women and people with disabilities. The program is funded by the federal and state governments.

Medicaid is available only to families and individuals who meet the specified criteria. Recipients must either be citizens of the U.S. or lawful permanent residents.

Breaking down Medicaid

Medicaid helps low-income families get quality health care, especially their children. It also covers certain groups of individuals who fall under the poverty line. The program covers hospital bills, doctor's visits, emergency room visits, prenatal care, prescription drugs and other necessary treatments.

Some of the people who qualify for Medicaid include indigent children under 6 years old, specially protected groups, Supplemental Security Income recipients, foster or adopted children, and children below the age of 19 whose family income is under the federal poverty level. Most people with Medicaid will often have a social worker assigned to them, and this person will typically advise a family on its qualifications. Many health care providers will also inform patients about the program, especially those who cannot meet hospital bills.

There are two ways to determine eligibility for Medicaid. The first way is to fill out an application online at the website of the Health Insurance Marketplace. Another way is to apply directly through your state government's Medicaid headquarters.

Once a person qualifies for Medicaid, coverage is effective on the first day of the month of application, or on the date of application. Benefits may also be provided retroactively for up to three months before the month of application, provided that the person would have been qualified during that time had he applied. Coverage typically stops at the end of the month in which an individual no longer meets the eligibility requirements.

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA)

The PPACA, which is often referred to the Affordable Care Act or "Obamacare," is a law established under the administration of President Barack Obama in 2010. It states that all legal U.S. residents and citizens with incomes of up to 133 percent of the federal poverty line are eligible for health coverage in participating states. Although the law has worked to expand both eligibility and federal funding for such programs, the U.S. Supreme Court does not require every state to participate in the expansion. In 2016, the District of Columbia and 31 states had expanded Medicaid. South Dakota and Alabama are considering expansion. The remaining 17 states have opted not to participate in the Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid does not have a limited enrollment period. If the person qualifies, coverage can start immediately, at any time of the year. Even if the state where the person lives has not participated in Medicaid, if it looks like his income is below the level to be eligible for financial help with a Marketplace plan, he is still encouraged to fill out a Marketplace application.

People who do not qualify for either Medicaid or Marketplace savings can get health care at their community health centers. The health care program has expanded funding to community health centers. These centers provide health services based on the recipient's income.