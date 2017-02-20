HSA stands for health savings account. It's a medical savings account that allows individuals and families to set aside money to pay for qualified health care expenses and enjoy tax advantages in the process.

To qualify for an HSA, you must be in enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, and you can't have any other medical coverage. The insurance kicks in once the deductible is met -- typically by spending savings from the HSA.

Opening an HSA

Most of the time, insurance companies that offer high-deductible plans also offer a corresponding HSA. If your provider doesn't have an HSA but you do have a health insurance plan with what the IRS considers to be a high deductible, you can open a separate HSA on your own. Most financial institutions have HSAs available.

For 2017, the tax agency defines a high-deductible plan as one with a minimum deductible of $1,300 for individuals and $2,600 for families.

The pros of HSAs

One of the biggest reasons to open an HSA is for the tax benefits. Deposits are either tax-deductible or made with pretax income, the account grows tax-free, and qualified withdrawals also are tax-free. Other perks include these:

The balance can be invested in mutual funds or stocks, offering the potential for large growth.

The accompanying high-deductible health insurance plans usually cost less than other types of plans.

You can use the savings to pay medical bills until your deductible is met.

The money rolls over from year to year and can be used for living expenses after age 65.

Many employers offer automatic deductions from an employee's paycheck into an HSA, making saving an easy process. In some cases, the employer may even offer an additional contribution to the account as a way of enticing employees to choose the HSA health care option.

There are annual tax-free contribution limits. In 2017 the maximum tax-free contribution is $3,400 for an individual, and $6,750 for family plans. Those 55 and older can contribute an additional $1,000 per year as a catch-up.

The cons of HSAs

An HSA may not be for everyone. Here are some potential disadvantages:

Medical expenses can be hard to predict. An unforeseen accident or illness could result in high out-of-pocket expenses with a high-deductible health insurance plan.

It might be tough to regularly contribute to an HSA. Some employers offer automatic deductions from a paycheck into an HSA, but not all do.

If you use your HSA to pay for health care expenses that don't qualify, you will be taxed.

Some individuals may delay important but costly medical procedures because they don't have the money in their HSA to meet their entire deductible.

Making the right decision

Individuals with known medical conditions or frequent health expenses might find an HSA and high-deductible insurance plan pricier than a traditional health insurance plan. Healthy individuals who rarely visit the doctor might find the HSA more advantageous.

You must evaluate the benefits within your personal circumstances and look at your other available health insurance options to determine if an HSA with a high-deductible health insurance plan is the right course for you.