What is an estate tax?

An estate tax, sometimes referred to as "death tax," is a form of taxation that is levied when the property of a deceased individual is transferred to his or her heir. The estate tax has been one of the major sources of federal revenue since 1916. In fact, it is expected to generate approximately $275 billion between 2017 and 2026 under the current law.

Only about two out of every 1,000 estates in the U.S. is subject to this tax (as of 2016) due to the high exemption amount. This means that American taxpayers who are not in the top 0.2 percent of the country's wealthiest people are not affected by estate tax.

How does the estate tax work?

When a person dies and his or her property is transferred to another person, the federal government imposes an estate tax on the total value of that property. The executor of an estate should file an estate tax return within nine months of a person's death.

Calculating estate tax starts with the gross estate. This is similar to the concept of the gross income on a personal income tax return. The estate tax applies to a deceased person's gross estate, which typically includes all of their assets, both financial (such as mutual funds, stocks and bonds) and real (such as land, homes and other tangible properties). It also includes the deceased person's share of jointly owned properties and life insurance proceeds from policies they owned.

How much is the exemption?

As of 2017, the estate tax exemption is $5.49 million (or $10.9 million for married couples). Any estate worth more than $5.49 million is typically taxed at the top rate of 40 percent. The estate tax, however, allows an unlimited deduction for transfers to charity and to a surviving spouse of the decedent. Estates may also deduct debts, legal and administrative fees, charitable banquets, funeral expenses, and estate taxes paid to states. While tax rates are graduated, all transfers in excess of the exemption are generally taxed at the top rate.

States with estate taxes

A total of 15 states in the U.S. currently impose an estate tax. In many of those states, it typically starts at a lower threshold compared with the federal estate tax (as low as $675,000 in New Jersey, for example). If a person lives or owns a real or registered property in a state that levies an estate tax, then his estate could be subject to that state's estate tax.

Check taxes in your state

Special provisions

Special provisions can reduce the estate tax or spread payments over time on properties such as closely held businesses and family-owned farms. Estates that meet certain conditions may adopt a special-use formula to decrease the taxable value of the property, typically by between 40 percent and 70 percent. Estates in which businesses or farms make up at least 35 percent of the gross estate can pay the estate tax in installments over 14 years at low interest rates, with interest due only on the first five years.

Conclusion

Estate tax laws vary, but most states in the U.S. do not assess inheritance taxes on estates worth less than the above-mentioned amount, and they offer an exemption on inheritances from a spouse. In some cases, the rate of exclusion varies depending on the relationship of the heir to the decedent.