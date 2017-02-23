What is direct tax?

A direct tax is a tax that is levied on the profits or income of the person who pays it, instead of on goods or services; it is a tax that is paid directly by an individual or an organization. For instance, your average American taxpayer pays personal property taxes, real property taxes and income taxes to the U.S. government, all of which are direct taxes.

Direct taxes came about in 1913, when the 16th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States was passed, which permitted the federal government to levy numerous direct taxes. Prior to this amendment, the tax code forbade the imposition of any direct taxes by the federal government.

A closer look at direct taxes

Direct taxes operate on the ability-to-pay principle -- that is, those who have more resources and earn higher incomes should be responsible for paying more taxes. This way, the wealth of the nation can be redistributed. The principle behind direct taxes is a foundational building block of the American economy.

The person or organization upon which the tax has been levied is responsible for the complete payment of that tax, and the recipient of the direct tax cannot be changed. For example, if John Smith has been levied with a direct tax, he cannot pass on that tax to his wife, Martha Smith, even if she earns more and can afford the payments.

Most common direct taxes

Several kinds of direct taxes can be imposed by the federal government on individuals and organizations. Three of the most prominent direct taxes paid today are:

Income tax: A tax that you pay to the federal government each fiscal year, which is based on how much money you earn annually. Corporate tax: A tax placed on an organization's profit that organizations and firms pay. Property tax: A tax based on the value of a taxpayer's property that is assessed on real estate.

Disadvantages of direct taxes

The most significant downside to direct taxes and their functionality is that it might discourage some people from working to earn more money. Knowing that a higher annual income results in more taxes is not regarded by some as an incentive.

Moreover, failure to pay direct taxes, or taxes of any sort, creates debt, damages credit and places you on the radar of the Internal Revenue Service, which will charge you penalties.

The economic issues of direct taxes

The most salient economic issue posed by direct taxes lies in wealth redistribution. The American economy rewards households that earn the most money and possess the most-developed skill sets, education and capital; however, it expects the most from them, as well.

On the other hand, the American economy does little in terms of wealth distribution and tax management to help those in absolute poverty, or those who cannot contribute to national output and economic growth.

Some may label this system of taxation and wealth distribution as "unequal" because those who are in absolute poverty are not forced to pay higher taxes or contribute to the nation's distribution of wealth, whereas those who earn enough money to do so not only have no choice in the matter, but must help meet the needs of the poor in one way or another. In other words, the hardships of the impoverished are, ultimately, felt by everyone else, and the only people who are expected to contribute to solutions are those who can afford it.