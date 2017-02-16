Building a diverse group of stocks and bonds allows portfolio managers to control the amount of risk they take in the stock market, but how exactly does that process work?

Stock traders use the term correlation to refer to two securities and how they move, either up or down, in relation to each other.

Portfolio managers use correlation to pick investments that perform differently from each other, depending on the circumstances. In this way, all of the values of the investments in a portfolio do not all fall at the same time.

Correlations between stocks and bonds include both positive and negative variables falling between 1 and -1. A correlation of 0 means no correlation exists between the two financial assets.

The correlation coefficient

In order to determine if a correlation exists between two securities, investors use something called the correlation coefficient. While calculating correlation using the correlation coefficient might seem difficult, many financial spreadsheets and software programs can perform the task for you, making it much easier. Knowing some of the terms involved and how they contribute to picking a diverse portfolio of stocks and bonds helps.

Covariance

To properly figure correlation using the correlation coefficient, you must first figure out a few numbers, with covariance representing one of the first. To determine the covariance of a stock or bond, you need to determine how two separate financial assets perform in relation to each other. Any two assets that move in the same direction have a positive covariance, while assets that move in opposite directions have a negative covariance.

Standard deviation

Standard deviation measures the difference between an investment's average return and what it actually returns. Standard deviation comes in handy when trying to figure out the performance of stocks over a period of time. And while two financial assets might end up with the same standard deviation after a set amount of time, how the two performed from start to finish is usually far different.

Using an asset's standard deviation, you also can calculate its correlation coefficient with another asset. You do this by dividing the covariance by the product of the two assets' standard deviation.

Diversification

Using the correlation coefficient of two financial assets allows an investor to diversify a portfolio of stocks, bonds and cash. The goal of diversification in stocks and bonds is to reduce the amount of risk within the portfolio by pairing assets that perform differently to offset any losses, allowing for a more consistent overall performance by the portfolio.

Risk/reward ratio

When creating a portfolio, many investors like to use a mixture of stocks and bonds to create a more balanced portfolio. The exact mixture of stocks and bonds determines the portfolio's risk/reward ratio. The more risk you take in the market, the more reward you can potentially get for your investments. The downside of that includes the losses you take when your portfolio does not perform as expected.

Using a diverse portfolio of stocks and bonds selected using the correlation coefficient helps lessen the impact of any losses. At its core, building a diverse portfolio of both conservative and aggressive growth stocks and bonds allows investors to tailor the amount of risk they want to take.

Putting it all together

Separately, all of the above terminology doesn't amount to much, but used together, the above terms help paint a picture of how correlation works.

The correlation coefficient helps to standardize the measurement of the difference between the performance variables of two separate stocks or bonds. A positive number indicates similar performance, while a negative correlation indicates assets that perform differently, with the price of one falling while the other rises.