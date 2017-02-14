Economic bubbles form when the price of an asset grows beyond its true value. According to this theory, assets can be overvalued for many years but eventually the bubble bursts, causing declines in returns to levels that more accurately reflect the asset's value.

Economic bubble

Bubbles can develop within the housing market, stock market, business sectors and securities market. Bubbles grow until investors realize the asset's prices are far higher than what is justified.

As a response, buyers then sell off the asset and the price declines to a level that more accurately reflects the asset's value. This is known as the bubble bursting as well as market correction or a crash. Bubble theorists argue that bubbles are easily identifiable.

Bubble theory

Efficient market theorists argue against the idea of an asset bubble. They maintain that market efficiency causes stocks to consistently trade at fair value. In their opinion, there are no underlying factors affecting price changes such as irrationality or behavior biases.

The market price is always an accurate reflection of its value, according to these theorists. The bubble bursting is simply a rapid change in the expectations of an asset's value. They argue that there is no consistent way to predict these price fluctuations.

Speculative bubble

Speculative bubbles are spikes in an asset's value that are caused by inflated expectations of future growth, price appreciation or other factors that may cause an increase in the asset's value.

Heightened expectations drive trading volumes higher, pushing prices beyond their real value. As investors realize the asset's price has risen to unrealistic highs, a sell-off occurs as investors panic and sell their investments.

When speculative bubbles burst, speculators sometimes make profits by purchasing derivatives or shorting securities. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan explained the psychological basis for a speculative bubble in the 1990s as "irrational exuberance."

Stock market bubble

The dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s occurred when investors bought tech stocks at increasingly high prices. These prices inflated to the point that they were no longer sustainable, and prices plummeted. Between March 2000 and October 2002, the Nasdaq composite declined by 78 percent, falling from 5046.86 to 11140.11.

Housing bubble

In 2000, as the stock market crashed, investors abandoned the market and increasingly invested in real estate. Over the next six years, interest rates plummeted and lenders adopted extremely lenient lending practices.

Experts estimate that up to 56 percent of homes purchased during that period were sold to homeowners who would not qualify for traditional loans.

These subprime loans were offered as adjustable-rate mortgages with low initial rates that were scheduled to reset within three to five years. This buying frenzy drove up home prices by 50 percent to 100 percent. Speculators flipped houses for tens of thousands of dollars in profit within just weeks.

As the stock market began to rebound, interest rates went up and adjustable rate mortgages rose accordingly. With prices at an all-time high and interest rates rising, investors stopped buying houses. Housing prices plummeted, triggering a massive sell-off in mortgage-backed securities.

Housing prices declined more than 40 percent in some parts of the country. Large-scale mortgage defaults led to millions of foreclosures throughout the country for the next few years. This created a massive credit crisis.

In September 2008, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the largest backers of the housing market, were taken over by Congress and received $187.4 billion bailout. Both agencies have focused on modifying existing mortgages to reduce interest rates and extended the term of loans to allow homeowners who were behind on their payments to keep their homes.

Tulipomania

One of the most famous bubbles, Tulipomania, occurred in the early 1600s in Holland. A botanist brought tulip bulbs from Constantinople to conduct scientific research. Neighbors stole his bulbs and sold them. Their popularity grew and the wealthy began collecting rare varieties. As the demand for the bulbs increased, the prices soared. Fortunes were made overnight.

A futures exchange was developed where the bulbs were bought and sold with no real delivery, which fueled speculative pricing. Then a seller arranged a large purchase with a buyer, but the buyer didn't show. As the realization set in that the prices weren't sustainable, panic began and drove the bulbs' prices to a fraction of their original value.