The American opportunity tax credit is a tax break that the government offers to eligible students for qualified education expenses.

This is usually paid for the first four years of post-secondary education. TheAmerican opportunity tax credit extends the Hope tax credit to 100 percent of qualified fees, tuition and course materials paid by the taxpayer within the taxable year. However, it does not exceed $2,000, plus 25 percent of the next $2,000 paid for such fees, thus making the total credit at most $2,500.

How often can you claim the American opportunity credit?

You can claim the American opportunity credit up to four times. This count includes the number of times you claimed the Hope scholarship credit.

For instance, if you claimed the Hope credit on your 2013 tax return and then got the American opportunity credit on your 2014, 2015, and 2016 tax returns, then it would not be possible to claim the American opportunity credit on your 2017 tax return.

So, you cannot claim more than one education credit for the same year. Similarly, you should note that the American opportunity tax credit, unlike other educational tax credits, covers expenses for course-related books as well as other educational supplies that are not necessarily paid to the school.

Unlike the Hope credit that you can claim for two years, this tax credit is available for up to four years.

Is the American opportunity credit a refundable credit?

The American opportunity tax credit is partially refundable up to 40 percent. As you can claim this credit for educational purposes, Form 8863 will be in place to calculate the refundable and nonrefundable amounts separately. After filling it out, attach it to your tax return.

For instance, when you receive $2,000 as your American opportunity tax credit, a maximum of $800 would become the refundable tax credit while the remaining $1,200 will be considered a nonrefundable credit.

Who can claim the American opportunity tax credit?

Any taxpayer who's modified adjusted gross income calculation amounts to $80,000 or less can claim the American opportunity tax credit for qualified expenses of an eligible student. However, the credit will be less if the modified adjusted income of the taxpayer is more than these amounts.

Even so, taxpayers whose modified adjusted gross income goes beyond $90,000 will not be eligible to claim the credit.

Claiming the credit

To claim the American opportunity tax credit, students should receive a Form 1098-T tuition statement from their institution. The form will have two boxes showing amounts billed or received during the year.

This form provides information about educational expenses that may qualify the student — or the student's parents or guardian, if the student is still a dependent — for the tuition-and-fees tax deduction or education-related tax credits, according to TurboTax.

To claim your credit, you must submit a completed Form 8863 with your Form 1040 or 1040A.