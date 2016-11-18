Saving Money Blog

Thanksgiving essentials to relieve stress

Thanksgiving is just days away and while many Americans will be checking their stress at the door and enjoying friends and family to the fullest, the holiday isn't always easy breezy for everyone.

Below, some ingenious products that save money and solve common Thanksgiving problems, making the day a little more manageable:

Yeti Roadie Cooler 20: $250; www.yeti.com

A record number of travelers will be on the road this Thanksgiving holiday, and they'll be on the road for a while (GasBuddy's 2016 Thanksgiving survey shows that 52 percent of consumers will be driving for at least four hours; 20 percent of consumers will be on the road for 10+ hours!) so to keep your cranberry sauce, turkey, pies, beverages and whatever else cold, consider a Yeti cooler.

Known for its premium insulation (Your colds stay cold for days on end -- literally), Yeti is a brand that consumers trust -- and love. Its coolers are available in a variety of sizes and colors (white, desert tan, ice blue).

Paderno Tri-Blade Plastic Spiral Vegetable Slicer: $40; www.padernousa.com

If you have picky kids, chances are the only thing that they're going to want to eat on Thanksgiving Day is dessert. But if you can make apple chips from apples, curly fries from sweet potatoes, noodles from carrots or ribbons from radishes or zucchini, they might be enticed to eat something healthy!

Try this tri-blade spiralizer from Paderno. It's compact and hand-operated so it's super easy for those on the go.

Chicago Metallic Non-Stick 9-Inch Split Decision Pie Pan: $10; www.amazon.com

Your husband loves apple pie. Your mother-in-law only wants pumpkin pie! How do you please everyone? Use this 9-inch split decision pie pan. It has a divider, so you can do one half pumpkin, one half apple.

And PS: This pan also might help with portion control, or be useful when serving small groups and don't want anything to go to waste! Plus, it non-stick and dishwasher safe.

Handpresso Hand-Pump Wild Hybrid portable espresso machine; $90; www.wholelattelove.com/handpresso

God forbid, the host doesn't serve coffee with dessert. Or worse, the coffee isn't good!

The solution is this portable espresso machine from Handpresso. Durable yet lightweight, it makes café quality espresso anytime, anywhere. It's easy to use and rinses clean. Also there's no disassembly, which is always a bonus.

MORE, PLEASE flax linen placemats: $28,00; www.alexandraferguson.com

Don't really want to make conversation with relatives you don't necessarily like?

Here's a fun, quirky placemat that states your ultimate objective: MORE, PLEASE. That's because at the end of the day, you just want to eat seconds, thirds ...

MORE, PLEASE says it all.

Handmade of linen and felt, these placemats are available in 12 different foodie-themed phrases such as DIG IN, LOOKS GOOD, LET'S EAT and BON APPETIT, so you can mix and match or just go with this one whimsical phrase. Machine wash cold, line dry.

