Saving Money Blog

Is your Macy’s, Sears or Kmart closing?

Posted: 12 pm ET

Retailing giants Macy’s and Sears Holdings are welcoming the new year by closing more of their doors for good. Macy's is shutting down 68 of its department stores, and Sears Holdings is closing 150 Sears and Kmart locations.

Macy's: Fewer stores, better experience

The Macy's stores being shuttered are out of the current total of 730 Macy’s locations. The moves are part of the 100 store closures the company announced in August.

Macy’s says in a news release that it intends to “reinforce the strategy of fewer stores with better customer experience.” Over the next few years, Macy’s plans to close approximately 30 additional locations.

“Our plan to close approximately 100 stores over the next few years is an important part of our strategy to help us right-size our physical footprint as we expand our digital reach. We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate,” says Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Below is a list of the Macy’s locations slated to close.

Previously-announced Macy's closings

Final clearance sales at these locations will begin on Jan. 9 and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks:

Greenwood, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Carolina Place, Pineville, N.C.

Douglaston, Douglaston, N.Y.

Downtown Portland, Portland, Ore.

Lancaster Mall, Salem, Ore.

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, Wis.

New Macy's closings

Macy's says most of these stores will close in early spring:

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, Fla.

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, Fla.

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, Fla.

University Square, Tampa, Fla.

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Georgia Square, Athens, Ga.

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, Idaho

Alton Square, Alton, Ill.

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, Ill.

Eastland, Bloomington, Ill.

Jefferson, Louisville, Ky.

Esplanade, Kenner, La.

Bangor, Bangor, Maine

Westgate, Brockton, Mass.

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Mass.

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Mich.

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, Mich.

Lansing, Lansing, Mich.

Westland, Westland, Mich.

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, Minn.

Northgate, Durham, N.C.

Columbia, Grand Forks, N.D.

Moorestown, Moorestown, N.J.

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, N.J.

Preakness, Wayne, N.J.

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, N.M.

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas

Great Northern, Clay, N.Y.

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, N.Y.

The Marketplace, Rochester, N.Y.

Eastland, Columbus, Ohio

Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, Ohio

Promenade, Tulsa, Okla.

Neshaminy, Bensalem, Pa.

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, Pa.

Beaver Valley, Monaca, Pa.

Lycoming, Muncy, Pa.

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Washington Crown Center, Washington, Pa.

Parkdale, Beaumont, Texas

Southwest Center, Dallas

Sunland Park, El Paso, Texas

Greenspoint, Houston

West Oaks Mall, Houston

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, Texas

Collin Creek, Plano, Texas

Broadway Square, Tyler, Texas

Layton Hills, Layton, Utah

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, Utah

Landmark, Alexandria, Va.

River Ridge, Lynchburg, Va.

Everett, Everett, Wash.

Three Rivers, Kelso, Wash.

Valley View, La Crosse, Wis.

Other Macy's shutting down in 2017

Simi Valley Town Center (men’s/home/kids), Simi Valley, Calif.

Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, Ohio

Is your Macy's store on the list? Watch for the going-out-of-business sale.

Sears Holdings: 'Tough decisions' to close

Sears Holdings says the 150 stores it's shutting down include 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears locations.

"Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hope that they would turn around," says Edward S. Lampert, chairman & CEO of Sears Holdings, in a statement. "But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success."

Previously-announced Sears Holdings closings

Kmart: 2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City, AL

Kmart: 3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside, CA

Kmart: 501 N Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL

Kmart: 1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River, FL

Kmart: 15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL

Kmart: 2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce, FL

Kmart: 1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville, FL

Kmart: 2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee, FL

Kmart: 19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL

Kmart: 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL

Kmart: 111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka, FL

Kmart: 33 W Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, GA

Kmart: 4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Halawa / Honolullu, HI

Kmart: 191 Outer Loop Road, Louisville, KY

Kmart: 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY

Kmart: 14662 N US Highway 25 East, Corbin, KY

Kmart: 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, KY

Kmart: 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY

Kmart: 1710 West Highway 192, London, KY

Kmart: 2815 West Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY

Kmart: 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, MA

Kmart: 1130 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro, MA

Kmart: 222 N Point Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Kmart: 688 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME

Kmart: 4645 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY

Kmart: 5132 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA

Kmart: 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

Kmart: 1050 Division Street, Parkersburg, WV

Kmart: 250 Three Springs Drive, Weirton, WV

Sears*, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL

Sears, 1901 S Caraway Road, Jonesboro, AR

Sears, 90 Elm St; Enfield Sq, Enfield, CT

Sears*, 301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, FL

Sears*, 5101 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY

Sears*, 262 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea, MA

Sears*, 10 Whitten Road, Augusta, ME

Sears*, 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY

Sears*, 2000 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY

Sears*, 1 N Galleria Dr, Middletown, NY

Sears, 9605 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY

Sears, 1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK

Sears, 3245 E State St, Hermitage/Sharon, PA

Sears*, 18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood, WA

Sears, 225 Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, WV

Sears*, Towne Center Mall, Charleston, WV

New closings

Kmart/Sears closures announced Dec. 27, 2016

Kmart/Sears closing announced on Jan. 4, 2017.

Kmart: 3600 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, CA

Kmart: 25 West Polk Street, Coalinga, CA

Kmart: 333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg, CA

Kmart: 363 S Broadway, Denver, CO

Kmart: 2809 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO

Kmart: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell, CT

Kmart: 3200 Macon Road, Columbus, GA

Kmart: 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia, GA

Kmart: 1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland, GA

Kmart: 2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA

Kmart: 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA

Kmart: 3810 University Avenue, Waterloo, IA

Kmart: 2851 Belt Line Parkway, Alton, IL

Kmart: 3655 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL

Kmart: 750 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton, IN

Kmart: 1460 West State Road 2, La Porte, IN

Kmart: 4820 S 4th St Trafficway, Leavenworth, KS

Kmart: 4200 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS

Kmart: 115 South Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA

Kmart: 1400 S Clearview Parkway, New Orleans, LA

Kmart: 29600 Ford Road, Garden City, MI

Kmart: 3555 O'Neill Drive, Jackson, MI

Kmart: 1416 South Main Street, Adrian, MI

Kmart: 5400 S Cedar Street, Lansing, MI

Kmart: 1501 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI

Kmart: 40855 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI

Kmart: 17580 Frazho Road, Roseville, MI

Kmart: 3541 Highland Road, Waterford, MI

Kmart: 165 Wayne Road, Westland, MI

Kmart: 6455 US 31 N, Acme Township, MI

Kmart: 1305 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN

Kmart: 1477 State Highway 248, Branson, MO

Kmart: 2304 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO

Kmart: 1003 S Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO

Kmart: 3101 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO

Kmart: 6650 Manchester Ave, St Louis, MO

Kmart: 545 US Hwy 29 North, Concord, NC

Kmart: 1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC

Kmart: 201 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

Kmart: 102 New Market, Madison, NC

Kmart: 815 S College Road, Wilmington, NC

Kmart: 1468 Clementon Road, Clementon, NJ

Kmart: 645 Highway 18, East Brunswick, NJ

Kmart: 800 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ

Kmart: Rte 9 & Rte 47, Rio Grande, NJ

Kmart: 10405 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV

Kmart: 1500 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH

Kmart: 185 Upper River Road, Gallipolis, OH

Kmart: 1005 East Columbus St, Kenton, OH

Kmart: 225 West Avenue, New Boston, OH

Kmart: 1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, OH

Kmart: I-70 & Mall Road, St. Clairsville, OH

Kmart: 3515 N Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH

Kmart: 4 East Shawnee St, Muskogee, OK

Kmart: 5820 Shaffer Road, Dubois, PA

Kmart: 1320 E Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA

Kmart: 1890 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA

Kmart: 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11, Mechanicsburg, PA

Kmart: 120 Mall Blvd, Monroeville, PA

Kmart: 100 Cross Roads Plz, Mt. Pleasant, PA

Kmart: 3801 B Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC

Kmart: 254 Highway 72 By-Pass, Greenwood, SC

Kmart: 8571 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC

Kmart: 3020 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD

Kmart: 305 W Economy Road, Morristown, TN

Kmart: 1120 Mc Rae Blvd, El Paso, TX

Kmart: 9484 Dyer St, El Paso, TX

Kmart: 1101 Fort Hood Street, Killeen, TX

Kmart: 3061 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX

Kmart: 1153 W Highway 40, Vernal, UT

Kmart: 2010 N Main St, Layton, UT

Kmart: 1419 Hershberger Road N W, Roanoke, VA

Kmart: 3655 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA

Kmart: 6101 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA

Kmart: 1355 West Main Street, Salem, VA

Kmart: 1425 E Highway 151, Platteville, WI

Kmart: 2211 S Green Bay Road, Racine, WI

Kmart: 1840 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY

Sears*, Albany Mall, Albany, GA

Sears, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

Sears, 1235 S Reed Road, Kokomo, IN

Sears, 2259 S 9th St, Salina, KS

Sears*, 9001 Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge / Cortana, LA

Sears*, 197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA

Sears*, 3099 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Sears*, 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN

Sears*, 1850 Adams St, Mankato, MN

Sears*, 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson Cty, MO

Sears, 3702 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, MO

Sears*, 3902 13th Ave South, Fargo, ND

Sears, 1000 S Main St, Roswell, NM

Sears*, 2000 Brittain Road, Akron, OH

Sears*, 1075 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH

Sears*, 1701 River Valley Circle S, Lancaster, OH

Sears*, Richmond Mall, Richmond Hts, OH

Sears, 428 SW C Ave, Lawton, OK

Sears*, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

Sears*, 1500 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, PA

Sears*, 3595 Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, PA

Sears*, 1500 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI

Sears*, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, SC

Sears*, 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN

Sears*, 4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX

Sears*, 500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, VA

Is your Macy's, Sears or Kmart store on chopping block? Watch for the going-out-of-business sales.