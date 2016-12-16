Saving Money Blog

It’s Free Shipping Day! Here’s what to know

Posted: 10 am ET

Know what can be a real nightmare before Christmas? Shipping costs. After all the gift wrap and presents, the last thing you want to pay for is the postage to get your purchase from point A to point B.

Today, though, you don't have to. Here's how to "sleigh" at saving on shipping.

RATE SEARCH: Cut the interest on your holiday bills. Find a low-rate credit card today.

What is Free Shipping Day?

Santa doesn’t have to pay for postage, so why should you? Hundreds of retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day, waiving shipping costs for gift givers nationwide and guaranteeing delivery by Dec. 24.

Even better? Many retailers also offer special one-day offers as an added bonus.

When is it? Dec. 16 has been designated as Free Shipping Day , so take a break from all that festive fun for a second to place your online order.

Other important dates to jot down to ensure delivery by Dec. 25, according to the United States Postal Service:

USPS Retail Ground: Sorry, that was yesterday, Dec. 15.

First Class Mail Service: Dec. 20.

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 21.

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23.

What else do I need to know? Over 900 merchants are participating in Free Shipping Day this year, according to the event's website. Major retailers taking part include Target, J.C. Penney, Skechers, Bass Pro Shops, Toys R Us, Neiman Marcus, GameStop and Carson's. Check out the full list here.

Bottom line: Free Shipping Day is perfect for savvy shoppers making small purchases, since minimum purchase requirements are waived. Merry mailing!

RATE SEARCH: Find the right rewards credit card for you today.

