Saving Money Blog

Black Friday Ads 2016: The best deals from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target

Posted: 11 am ET

Black Friday is only a few days away. And several stores are offering great deals on tech, kitchen and household items. Target, Best Buy and Wal-Mart have especially attractive Black Friday ads this year.

Those stores are advertising deep discounts on items including TVs, vacuums and even coffeemakers.

Below you'll find some standout deals that have been already been announced in Black Friday ads:

Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart's Black Friday deals officially begin in-store at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 (they are available all day Nov. 24 online) and continue through Nov. 25.

Here are some of Wal-Mart's top Black Friday deals:

$298 Phillips 55-inch Smart 4K TV

$648 Samsung 60-inch Smart 4K TV

$199 Apple iPad Mini 2 32GB

$69 Fitbit Flex 2

$99 Nintendo 3DS

$249 Xbox One S White 500GB Battlefield Bundle

$9.76 Crock-Pot 5-QT. Slow Cooker

$99 Actic King Chest Freezer

$169 Serta Massage Recliner

$196 Dyson V6 Slim Cordless Vacuum

Best Buy

Best Buy plans to open doors at its stores at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Nearly all of them will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 25. They'll reopen at 8 a.m. Nov 25 and close at 10 p.m.

Here are some of Best Buy's top Black Friday deals:

$199.99 Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

$39.99 Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones

$89.99 Powerbeats Wireless Headphones

$479.99 Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$199.99 Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player with a $10 Best Buy Gift Card

$49.99 Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset

$249 (PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle with two free games

$299.99 Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

$124.99 Ring Smart HD Video Doorbell

$199.99 KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer

Target

Target is starting Black Friday with a presale on Wednesday, Nov. 23 — you can shop all day at Target.com, or you can shop in-store with Target's free savings program app, Cartwheel.

Target's Black Friday deals are available all of Thanksgiving Day at Target.com and at Target stores starting at 6 p.m. The deals continue through Nov. 25 until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

Here are some of Target's standout Black Friday deals:

$249.99 50-inch Hisense 4K UHD TV

$198 Apple Watch Series 1

$89.99 Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones

$89.95 Fitbit Charge HR

$249.99 (regularly $299.99) Xbox One S Console 500GB Battlefield 1 or Minecraft Bundle — comes with a $40 Target Gift Card

$29.99 (regularly $59.99) select video games

$99 (regularly $149) Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker

$199.99 (regularly $349.99) Hoover Quest 700 Robotic Vacuum

$299.99 (regularly $499.99) Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

$129.99 (regularly $259.99) Motorola Digital Video Baby Monitor

Keep in mind that Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target all have different rules for Black Friday. Best Buy, for instance, hands out tickets to purchase items in its Black Friday ad.

It pays to know each store's individual rules before you brave the crowds.

And remember, many stores are conveniently offering Black Friday deals online, some of which are available now.

