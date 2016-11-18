Saving Money Blog

Best Buy Black Friday deals for tech

Posted: 1 pm ET

When it comes to tech, this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals aim to please.

The technology-centric store is offering a range of deals on TVs, headphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and more.

Best Buy's doors open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at stores in 47 states across the county. The large majority of the stores will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 25. Stores reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 25 and close at 10 p.m.

If you'd like to avoid the crowd, BestBuy.com will have almost every Black Friday item available for sale throughout Thanksgiving Day. It will also offer deals throughout the weekend.

Here are some of the top Best Buy Black Friday tech deals this year:

TVs and Blu-ray

• $199.99 Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

• $479.99 Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

• $199.99 Toshiba 49-inch 4K TV

• $599.99 LG 60-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

• $199.99 Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player with a $10 Best Buy Gift Card

Headphones

• $39.99 Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones

• $89.99 Powerbeats2Wireless Headphones

Game Gear

• $249 PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle with two free games

• $29.99 select video games

Wearables

• $129.95 Fitbit Charge 2

Laptops and tablets

• $599.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 M3 with Type Cover

• $349.99 Dell 15.6-inch touch screen laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor

• $349.99 Dell Inspiron Intel Core i5 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop, 8GB memory, 1TB hard drive

• $249.99 Dell Inspiron Intel Core i3 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop, 6GM memory, 1TB hard drive

• $59.99 8-inch Amazon Fire 16GB

• $33.33 7-inch Amazon Fire 8GB

Drones

• $399.99 DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone

Virtual reality headsets

• $49.99 Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset

Smartphones and accessories

• $9.99 Mophie Juice Pack Pro

• $250 Best Buy Gift Card plus a free Samsung Gear VR with installment billing on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge

If you want to beat the in-store rush, you'll have to line up early. Each Best Buy store will hand out tickets sometime in the two hours before stores open. Tickets are required to purchase an item in-store.

