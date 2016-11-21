Saving Money Blog

Best Buy Black Friday 2016: How to get the best deals

Best Buy Black Friday 2016: How to get the best deals

Posted: 11 am ET

The countdown to Black Friday is on, and tech-centric Best Buy will offer several great deals on TVs, game systems, laptops and more.

The store will open its doors at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Nearly all stores will push through and remain open until 1 a.m. on Nov. 25. Then they'll reopen at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Thousands of shoppers will be out on Black Friday to score the best deals. Long lines and frustratingly busy stores will be the norm. If you want your Black Friday shopping excursion to be a success, you'll need to be prepared.

RATE SEARCH: Make the most of your shopping with a rewards credit card.

Here's how to get the top Best Buy Black Friday deals this year:

Start shopping now

There's no need to wait until Black Friday. Best Buy already is offering some great deals online and in its stores.

"Some of the lowest prices on the hottest tech gadgets are available right now," said Mike Mohan, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy, in a statement.

Some of those deals include:

Samsung 48-inch LED Smart HDTV for $279.99 (save $220)

Toshiba 55-inch LED HDTV with built-in Chromecast for $349.99 (save $100)

Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD TV with a built-in Chromecast for $999.99 (save $300)

Samsung 60-inch LED Smart HDTV for $579.99 (save $120)

Asus Q304 Touch-Screen Laptop for $479.99 (save $220)

Dell Inspiron 14-inch Laptop for $139.99 (save $90)

NETGEAR Nighthawk/Geek Squad Dual-band Wi-Fi Router for $179.99 (save $70)

RATE SEARCH: Shop for the best credit cards from our partners.

Shop from home

If you'd rather not fight the crowd, Best Buy will offer nearly every item in its Black Friday ad for sale on BestBuy.com throughout Thanksgiving Day. And additional deals will be available all weekend. Plus, the store is offering free shipping.

Get there early

To beat the in-store rush, you'll have to line up early. Each Best Buy store will hand out tickets sometime in the two hours before stores open. Tickets are required to purchase an item in-store.

You're eligible to receive one ticket for each doorbuster item. If you want 10 doorbuster items, you can get 10 tickets.

RATE SEARCH: Find a low-rate credit card.