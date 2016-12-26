Retirement Blog

Time’s running out: Your best end-of-2016 retirement money moves

Posted: 2 pm ET

Got a few minutes? Take a look at your retirement finances for a quick tuneup. Among the things to review: How did you do for retirement savings and planning in 2016? Here's how to end the year on a high note and set yourself up for a successful 2017.

1. Set a reminder

The best way to reach a secure retirement is to invest your way there. If you save through a workplace plan, such as a 401(k), you can save $18,000 a year. Even if it's not possible to save that amount, make sure you are saving enough to get the employer match, if available.

Put a reminder on your smartphone calendar for late October. Before the holiday rush in 2017, you'll have a handy reminder to review your retirement plan contributions for the year. That way, you'll have time to reset and contribute more before the Dec. 31 deadline.

2. Contribute as much as possible

Review the percentage of your contribution. If it's under 10 percent, check with human resources or your plan provider to see if the amount is raised automatically. Some plans have this auto-increase feature, but many don't.

If your plan doesn't boost your contribution, bite the bullet and raise it yourself. A 1 percent raise probably will feel relatively painless but also won't do that much to grow your retirement savings. Your goal should be 10 to 15 percent of your salary.

3. Don't neglect your IRA

How much did you contribute, if anything, to an IRA? You have until April 18 to make contributions for 2016, according to the IRS website. If you didn't make IRA (Roth or traditional) contributions in 2016, figure out now how you can set aside the money next year.

The maximum amount for an IRA is $5,500 (or $6,500 if you are over 50). This may not seem doable. If it's not, pick an amount that would be easy to set aside. Then try to go over that amount. Talk to the asset manager -- most have toll-free phone support -- and set up a series of automatic contributions. If the amount seems like too big a cut from your paycheck, lower it. At least you'll have saved something.

4. Plan your RMDs

If you're over 70 1/2, double-check your RMDs for the year. If you turned 70 1/2 this year, you have until April 1 to make the withdrawal. Why this is important: You will have to pay a 50 percent penalty of the amount you were supposed to withdraw but didn't.

Experts recommend two things for RMDs. First, give yourself a schedule for withdrawals. Don't forget to give yourself a reminder so you don't miss the window for taking them before Dec. 31.

Second, plan which investments you'll take the money from. Some account providers take the withdrawals proportionately from all your investments. Depending on your situation, it might be better to take withdrawals from a stable value or money market fund. Otherwise, you could wind up selling stocks at a loss.

