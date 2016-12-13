Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates increase for Tuesday

Posted: 10 am ET

Multiple closely watched refinance rates were higher today.

Nationwide averages on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both climbed. The average rate on 10-year fixed refis also moved higher.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.09 percent, up 8 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 3.54 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $482.62 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.08 from what it would have been last week.

15-year fixed refinance

The average for a 15-year refi is currently running at 3.21 percent, up 1 basis point over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $700 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out thousands of dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance rate is 3.14 percent, up 1 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.14 percent would cost $972.08 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a lot more than the monthly payment on even a 15-year refinance, but in return you'll pay even less in interest than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

