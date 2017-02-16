Mortgages Blog

Refinance rates move higher for Thursday

Posted: 10 am ET

Several benchmark refinance rates increased today.

Average rates nationwide on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinances both climbed higher. The average rate on 10-year fixed refis, meanwhile, also increased.

30-year fixed refinance

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 4.08 percent, up 3 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 4.01 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $482.04 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $1.74 over what you would have paid last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to get a handle on what your monthly payments would be and find out how much you'll save by adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed refinance

The 15-year fixed refi average rate is now 3.22 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed refinance at that rate will cost around $700 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little harder to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

10-year fixed refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed-refinance rate is 3.08 percent, up 2 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 10-year fixed-rate refi at 3.08 percent would cost $969.30 per month for every $100,000 you borrow. If you can manage that hefty monthly payment, you'll enjoy even more interest cost savings than you would with a 15-year term.

Where rates are headed

