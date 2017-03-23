Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates dip for Thursday

Posted: 11 am ET

Multiple closely watched mortgage rates trended down today. The average rates on 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed mortgages both decreased. On the variable-mortgage side, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also fell.

Rates for mortgages are constantly changing, but they have remained in a historically low range for quite some time. If you're in the market for a mortgage, it may make sense to lock if you see a rate you like. Just don't do so without shopping around first.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.01 percent, down 13 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.03 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $477.99 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $7.53 from last week.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see what the effects of making extra payments would be. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.18 percent, down 11 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $699 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24 percent, falling 6 basis points since the same time last week.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.24 percent would cost about $435 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

