Mortgages Blog

Mortgage rates retreat for Thursday

Posted: 9 am ET

Several closely watched mortgage rates trended down today. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased, but the average rate on a 15-year fixed rose. On the variable-mortgage side, the average rate on 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, fell.

30-year fixed mortgages

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate is 4.16 percent, down 1 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.51 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $486.69 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $0.58 lower.

You can use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to figure out your monthly payments and see the effect of adding extra payments. It will also help you calculate how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan.

15-year fixed mortgages

The average 15-year-fixed mortgage rate is 3.34 percent, up 2 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $707 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.50 percent, ticking down 2 basis points from a week ago.

These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 3.50 percent would cost about $449 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Where rates are headed

