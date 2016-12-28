Economics Blog

Military getting biggest raise in 5 years

Among those eagerly looking ahead to 2017 are members of the military, who are slated to get their biggest raise since 2011: 2.1 percent, effective Jan. 1.

While President Obama had proposed a 1.6 percent increase, Congress earlier this month voted overwhelmingly to give military personnel a larger pay hike as they passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Federal employees are receiving a similar 2.1 percent raise.

By comparison, human resource consultancy Aon Hewitt projects that 2017 salary increases will be average 3 percent in the civilian, non-government world, up from 2.8 percent in 2016.

BAH -- but not humbug

Along with the pay hike, military personnel can look forward to an increase of 2.4 percent in 2017 in Basic Allowance for Housing, or BAH, rates. That's an average of about $41 per month extra in housing assistance.

BAH rates are based on local expenses and varies greatly around the country. An E-4 -- a corporal in the Army -- with dependents can expect to get a BAH of $3,135 a month in Oakland, California, but would receive just $819 in Fort McClellan, Alabama. The BAH is computed using a complex formula that is based on rent and utility costs as well as the type of housing -- single person or a family. If you're affected by this increase, you can use the Department of Defense's calculator to figure out what you are going to get in the new year.

Military personnel also receive a Basic Allowance for Subsistence, or BAS, and those rates are unchanged for 2017.

In 2016, the base pay for an E-4 was $26,856. The average BAS added $4,416 and the housing allowance tacked on $13,908, for an average cash total of $45,180, according to Military.com, an online information service for military personnel.

Comparing military and civilian pay

Terry Howell, senior director of alliances and operations for Military.com and author of "The Military Advantage," an annual guide to military and veterans benefits, says there is greater parity between military and non-military pay than there used to be. But he calls it an apples to oranges comparison.

"Someone in the military who is on call 24/7 shouldn't have their pay compared to someone who works 9 to 5," Howell says. "An electrician in the military not only has to have technical electrical skills, but he also has other responsibilities, like being able to rescue people from fiery boats."

There's evidence that it's becoming easier for military personnel to land civilian jobs when they leave the service.

"It's a lot different time than it was in the late '70s when guys came home from Vietnam," says Peter Gudmundsson, president of RecruitMilitary, a company that helps civilian firms hire veterans. "Today, military skill sets are very much in demand and most enlightened employers realize the value of veterans' experience."

