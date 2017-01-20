Economics Blog

5 things the Trump inauguration taught us

Posted: 2 pm ET

Donald John Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at 12:00 p.m. local time Friday. That, you expected.

But here are five things we learned during the new president's inauguration.

Every president utters the same words.

The presidential oath of office is spelled out in the U.S. Constitution. It is 35 words long. Every new president has said these words:

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Somewhere, "so help me God" was added to the text – and recited by Trump, as well – but it is not in the Constitution.

Trump was sworn in using two Bibles.

The new president placed his hand on the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he was sworn in for the first time in 1861. Trump also used a second Bible, one given to him by his mother upon his graduation from Presbyterian Sunday school in 1955.

This was not the first time a president has used two Bibles during the swearing-in ceremony, but it has been rarely done.

Barack Obama used two Bibles during his second inauguration. The other presidents to use multiple Bibles: Harry Truman in 1949, Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 and Richard Nixon in 1969.

The inauguration speech was relatively short.

The new president spoke for less than 20 minutes. Early transcripts of the speech suggest he uttered just 1,430 words, which would be the shortest inauguration speech since Jimmy Carter's 1,229-word speech in 1977.

Still, Trump's speech wasn't close to being the shortest in history. That honor belongs to George Washington, whose brief 135-word speech capped his second inauguration in 1793.

The longest speech? Eight-thousand four-hundred sixty words from William Henry Harrison in 1841.

Trump stuck to the economic themes of his campaign.

Trump carried over his populist message that he pitched throughout the campaign, arguing that "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

"We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams," Trump said. "We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules -- buy American and hire American."

This largely echoes campaign promises to hold companies that send jobs overseas accountable and fuel new job growth with massive infrastructure projects.

Trump pledged that "every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

He also pledged to "put America first."

The new president also promised to turn America inward in order to improve its economic affairs.