Credit Cards Blog

Starwood Preferred boosts card sign-up bonus

The rewards credit card designed for frequent guests of Westin, Sheraton and W hotels has just become a bit more attractive.

From now until April 5, you can earn a more lucrative sign-up bonus when you open a Starwood Preferred Guest or Starwood Preferred Guest Business credit card issued by American Express.

These cards rank among the best hotel and business credit cards on the market.

New cardholders have long been able to earn 25,000 points after spending $3,000 within the first three months of opening the account. The business card requires $5,000 in spending.

Now, cardholders who spend an additional $2,000 ($3,000 for the business card) within the first six months will earn an extra 10,000 points.

All told, the bonuses are worth $945, according to The Points Guy.

If you know you can meet these thresholds and you like the idea of earning free hotel stays, these bonuses are a great way to pack on the points.

More ways to use your points

Since Starwood’s merger with Marriott, the list of places to use your points has greatly expanded. Starwood points can be transferred into Marriott rewards points at a ratio of 1:3. This means if you meet the sign-up bonus criteria, the 35,000 Starwood points you earn are equal to 105,000 Marriott rewards points.

You'll also earn points on regular spending. Cardholders earn two points for every $1 spent at Starwood or Marriott hotels and 1 point on all other purchases.

The annual fee on both the consumer and business cards is $95, which is waived for the first year. Both cards have a variable APR of 15.74 to 19.74 percent based on creditworthiness.

