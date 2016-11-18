Credit Cards Blog

5 cool side hustles for extra cash

Posted: 6 am ET

The art of the "side hustle" has grown more popular in the years since the Great Recession. Many people now supplement their workweek income by picking up extra work as Lyft drivers or retail cashiers. Others are monetizing their hobbies.

A side hustle can be done on the nights, weekends or times that fits your schedule. Such ventures can add some extra oomph to your saving power.

CARD SEARCH: A side hustle might qualify you for a business credit card. Compare the best business credit card offers at Bankrate.com today.

Here are some of my favorite side hustle ideas:

Start a blog. Not all blogs rake in the dough. But with the right strategy, even a simple blog can start bringing in traffic and, thus, revenue. Signing up for ads that pay per impression or per click is a great way for you to earn anywhere from a few dollars to more substantial amounts of money each month. It's also a great way to advertise your skills if you're looking for full-time work. Open an online shop if you craft. Etsy, Amazon, eBay and other web marketplaces make it easy for you to open an online store without having your own website. And the low startup cost lowers the obstacles to starting. Another idea for crafters, in particular, is to sell sewing patterns, craft kits or project ideas that can be shipped or printed online. Offer your services as a guest speaker or teacher. Local colleges, community centers and cultural institutions are always looking for guest speakers and teachers. Certification is not always required. With the right background and expertise, you can earn cash by putting together weekend workshops that teach people to set up websites, do their taxes or learn home repairs. Sell stuff. If you've already purged your home of any old DVDs, books and collectibles you no longer need, offer your clutter-busting services to others. Promote yourself as a home organizer or help people sell their stuff online for a commission. Become a pet sitter. Housing your pet during a trip or vacation can not only be expensive, but also traumatic. Pet-sitting has no startup costs and simply requires some word-of-mouth advertising to drum up business. Pet owners would love to cut costs and send Fido or Fifi to someone they can trust. If you tend to stay home for the holidays, it can be a great way to add some extra income.

RATE SEARCH: Find a great credit card for your small business needs.

Shannyn Allan blogs at FrugalBeautiful.com to help others save money on fashion, fitness and living a fabulous life! Find her on Twitter and on Facebook.