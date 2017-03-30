Credit Cards Blog

Marriott Rewards Premier joins the credit card bonus war with 100,000-point offer

Posted: 11 am ET

It's a top-of-the-wallet showdown. With its new 100,000-point introductory offer, the Marriott Rewards Premier card from Chase now offers the best sign-up bonus available for a premium hotel rewards card.

That's the same bonus the Hilton Honors Surpass from American Express just started offering.

What can you do with 100,000 Marriott points?

You can stay:

Four nights at the African Pride 15 on Orange Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa at the base of the famed Table Mountain.

Two nights at the Copenhagen Marriott in city center overlooking the harbor canal.

Five nights at the Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix/Happy Valley, close to the Wet 'n' Wild water park, the Outlets at Anthem, a 374,000-square foot outlet mall, and the Arizona Challenger Space Center.

Previously, new cardholders could earn 80,000 points after spending $3,000 within the first three months. The increased award also comes with an increased spending requirement: $5,000 in the first three months of opening an account.

The $85 annual is unchanged.

How to earn points

Here's how the rewards break down:

Add an authorized user who makes a purchase in the first three months and get an additional 7,500 points.

Earn five points for every dollar spent at participating Marriott and Starwood Preferred Guest properties.

Earn two points for every dollar spent on airline tickets booked directly with the airline, car rental agencies and restaurants.

Earn one point per dollar on all other purchases.

Get a free night stay every year in a Category 1 – 5 hotel on your card anniversary, a value of as much as $150.

Marriott assigns each of its properties a category, or ranking on a scale of 1 to 9 with Category 9 requiring the highest number of points (45,000) to redeem for a night and Category 1 requiring the lowest (7,500).

How it compares to the Hilton Honors Surpass

The other card to offer 100,000 points, the Hilton Honors Surpass, has a $3,000 minimum spend within the first three months to get the bonus, gives a free weekend night stay every year at any category Hilton property, and comes with a $75 annual fee.

The Hilton Surpass offer will expire on May 31. The Chase Marriott Premier card offer does not have an announced expiration date.

Other options to consider

This credit card isn't going to be the right fit for everyone, especially if you don't travel regularly or aren't loyal to Marriott hotels.

If this sounds like you, consider a cash-back credit card or a travel credit card that is more flexible about how you redeem your points.