Credit Cards Blog

How best to use business credit card rewards

Posted: 7 pm ET

Several weeks ago, I wrote about a recent college graduate who booked a trip to Bangkok using credit card reward points. The move saved her $4,000 in airfare.

One of my editors recently asked if business owners could take advantage of rewards in the same manner.

The answer is yes, and there are plenty of both pedestrian and imaginative ways in which entrepreneurs use their rewards. I've heard of business owners using their points or miles to cover travel expenses to industry conferences, take vacations with their significant other and even to upgrade old office printers.

One of the best examples I've seen of how to put business credit card rewards to good use is a business owner who discovered she had accrued a significant rewards point balance without realizing it. The owner, who was pregnant at the time, used the points to buy a travel system for her new baby:

"Then, I go 'shopping' in the rewards redemption store, and I find the exact Chicco Travel System that we were registered for, for less than half the points I've accrued. So, I now have a $300 car seat, stroller and carrier for the baby for 'free'! I'm way too excited about this."

Rewards programs can be generous

Gerri Detweiler, a credit expert and head of market education for Nav, a San Mateo, California-based company that helps entrepreneurs manage their business credit, says rewards are one key reason why business owners should consider using a business credit card rather than a personal one for their company needs.

The rewards "can be terrific," she says. "Business owners are a desirable target market for issuers."

Some cards, for instance, offer bonus rewards when you purchase office supplies, Detweiler says.

Here are two examples:

The Chase Ink Business Preferred card offers 3 points for every dollar spent (up to $150,000 annually) on travel, including airfare, hotels and ground transportation; shipping; internet, cable and phone service; and advertising purchases made with search engines and social media sites.

The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express offers 3 points for every dollar on one of five categories you can choose from, including gas station purchases, and computer hardware and software purchases.

In many cases, you can redeem those points for travel, gift cards or cash.

"Cash-back is always a popular reward no matter what business you own," Detweiler says.

Business owners might also find the perks associated with some business credit cards to be valuable.

The Chase Ink card, for example, offers cell phone protection against damage or theft for owners and their employees. The coverage of up to $600 per claim is enabled when you pay your cell phone bill with your card.

Detweiler says she recommends that small business owners apply for a business credit card, but before you decide, make sure to weigh the benefits and risks.