Credit Cards Blog

Best gas credit card: Top picks for 2017

While vehicle fuel economy is improving as a whole, gas still remains a major expenditure for many households. If you're looking for a way to keep your payout at the pump to a minimum, you might want to consider picking up a gas credit card.

It's important to compare cards and find the best gas credit card for your situation. But look past the gas company branded cards. There are some better deals available.

CreditCards.com recently compiled the best credit cards from its partners for January 2017.

Here is the top gas credit card from that list in addition to two other gas card options:

Best gas credit card: BankAmericard Cash Rewards®

Substantial cash back on fuel purchases make this a top pick on CreditCards.com's list. And it's a great all-around cash-back card to boot.

Highlights:

The BankAmericard Cash Rewards® card offers 3 percent cash back on gas purchases, 2 percent at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases up to $2,500 in combined gas, grocery store and wholesale club purchases each quarter.



You have the opportunity to earn a $100 online cash rewards bonus after spending at least $500 within the first 90 days of account opening.

Who should get this card:

This card is ideal if you spend big on gas, grocery stores and wholesale clubs. It's also a good fit if you plan to redeem cash back into a Bank of America® checking or savings account, which will get you a 10 percent customer bonus. That bonus increases anywhere from 25 percent to 75 percent if you're a Preferred Rewards client.

This serves as a great gas credit card, but if you're looking for a solid cash-back rate on all purchases, there are some better deals available. Compare the best cash back credit cards to learn more about your options.

The BankAmericard Cash Rewards® card has a zero percent intro APR period on purchases made for 12 billing cycles and for balance transfers made within the first 60 days. There's no annual fee. It has a variable APR of 13.49 percent to 23.49 percent.

Other gas credit card options:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express made CreditCards.com's list as the best cash-back card for everyday spending, and the cash-back rate it offers on fuel make it a worthy pick for a gas card.

Highlights:

The Blue Cash Preferred® offers 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select department stores. It offers 6 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year. You can earn 1 percent on all other purchases.

The Blue Cash Preferred® offers a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 within the 1st 3 months of opening an account.

Other perks with the Blue Cash Preferred® include a cash back tracker, purchase protection, return protection and roadside assistance.

Who should get this card:

The Blue Cash Preferred® card from American Express is a solid gas card, but it doubles as an outstanding all-around cash-back card. It shines as a bonus category card. So if you spend big on gas, groceries and department stores, this card might be a good fit for you.

Something to keep in mind is that the $6,000 annual spending cap on groceries means the most you could earn is $360 at 6 percent on groceries before the relatively low 1 percent rate kicks in. American Express also isn't as widely accepted as Visa, MasterCard and Discover. That might make it necessary to use this card strategically with rewards cards.

This card has a $95 annual fee and a variable APR between 13.24 percent and 23.24 percent.

Discover It® Chrome

Though the Discover It® Chrome made CreditCards.com's list as the best card for students, it also stands out as a solid gas credit card.

Highlights:

The Discover It® Chrome offers 2 percent cash back on gas and restaurant purchases with a limit of $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter. On other everyday purchases, the card pays 1 percent.

If you're a student, maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher gets you an extra $20 cash back each school year for a maximum of 5 years.

During the first year, this card offers double the cash back on all purchases.

Who should get this card:

Whether you're a student or not, if you spend big on gas, the Discover It® Chrome is a good option. But it's especially useful if you're in school. Not only can students earn rewards and perks with this card, they have the ability to learn about their credit score with Discover's free Credit Scorecard.

This card has a variable APR between 13.24 percent and 22.24 percent. There's no annual fee, no penalty APR, no late fee on the first payment and no over-limit fee.

Best gas credit cards Card Reward APR Top gas card: BankAmericard Cash Rewards® 3 percent cash back on gas 13.49 percent to 23.49 percent variable Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express 3 percent cash back on gas 13.24 percent to 23.24 percent variable Discover It® Chrome 2 percent cash back on gas 13.24 percent to 22.24 percent variable

