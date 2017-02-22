Credit Cards Blog

Barclaycard Ring now offers 0% APR

Barclaycard now has one of the most competitive balance transfer credit cards available. The issuer recently introduced a 15-month, no-interest offer on its Barclaycard Ring Platinum MasterCard.

The change is significant because only a handful of cards offer both:

0 percent interest on a balance transfer.

No fee to transfer a balance.

That could lead to big savings over other balance transfer offers, perhaps even those with longer interest-free periods or those ranked among the best balance transfer credit cards in the country.

Someone who owes $5,000 and transfers that balance to a typical card with zero interest for 15 months would pay a one-time balance transfer fee of about 3 percent: $150, in this example. A cardholder who pays $350 a month would be able to pay off the balance without accruing any additional interest by the time the introductory offer ends.

With the Barclaycard, you’d save that extra $150.

Other perks

In addition to balance transfers made within the first 45 days of account opening, you'll also pay no interest on purchases made within the first 15 months.

Other perks include:

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

No penalty APR

The big trade-offs

Once the intro period ends, you'll pay a variable APR of 13.49 percent. That’s lower than the average credit card interest rate, which is a record 16.45 percent, according to Bankrate's most recent survey of issuers. But it's a significant increase from the card's previous rate, a stellar 8.5 percent.

You'll also forgo any traditional rewards with this card, but if your aim is to pay off debt, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

Although this card doesn’t have a typical rewards program, it does offer the unique Giveback program, where members will each receive a share of the Barclaycard Ring’s profits in the form of either an account credit, a donation to charity or split it between the two.

