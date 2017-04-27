Credit Cards Blog

Finance Blogs » Credit Cards

Most of us have credit cards. But do we really know 'What's in our wallets?' Bankrate's Credit Card Blog tackles everything credit card related -- from fraud and identity theft to credit card debt and lowering interest rates. We're on the up and up with which credit card deals you need to know about and which to pass on. To know more about your plastic, check us out.

A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can help protect your assets. » Read more

If the Trump tax plan means you’ll see more money in your paycheck, pay down your credit card debt. » Read more

The Minneapolis-based bank is the latest to offer a credit card designed to give big spenders premium rewards. » Read more

We pay by credit cards for most big buys, and more small ones than ever. » Read more

Best credit-building strategy depends on career path, other choices. » Read more

You can boost a child’s credit, but cards’ policies vary widely. » Read more

Having a card handy in a foreign land can ease parents’ anxiety. » Read more

Card companies often say yes to requests for breaks, but few cardholders ask. » Read more

The Marriott Rewards Premier card from Chase is now tied for the best sign-up bonus available for a premium hotel rewards card. » Read more

Credit card wars: AmEx Platinum takes on Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige with increased perks for cardholders. » Read more