Credit Cards Blog

Most of us have credit cards. But do we really know 'What's in our wallets?' Bankrate's Credit Card Blog tackles everything credit card related -- from fraud and identity theft to credit card debt and lowering interest rates. We're on the up and up with which credit card deals you need to know about and which to pass on. To know more about your plastic, check us out.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 12:01 am
Leave a Comment | 1 Comment

Can a prenup or postnup save you from a spouse’s debt?

By Michelle Crouch · Bankrate.com

A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can help protect your assets.

» Read more
Tags: Debt, gnews, news, postnuptual agreement, prenuptual agreement
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:40 pm
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

If you get a tax cut, here’s your first move

By Robin Saks Frankel · Bankrate.com

If the Trump tax plan means you’ll see more money in your paycheck, pay down your credit card debt.

» Read more
Tags: credit card debt, gnews, income, news, tax plan, trump
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 3:00 pm
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

U.S. Bank adds a new wrinkle to premium card rewards

By Robin Saks Frankel · Bankrate.com

The Minneapolis-based bank is the latest to offer a credit card designed to give big spenders premium rewards.

» Read more
Tags: credit card rewards, gnews, news, U.S. Bank
Thursday, April 20, 2017 12:00 pm
Leave a Comment | 1 Comment

Poll: Charging cheap items is cool with cardholders

By Brady Porche · Bankrate.com

We pay by credit cards for most big buys, and more small ones than ever.

» Read more
Tags: cash, gnews, news, rewards, spending
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4:33 pm
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

Best credit-building strategies after graduating college

By Brady Porche · Bankrate.com

Best credit-building strategy depends on career path, other choices.

» Read more
Tags: credit history, credit score, gnews, news, secured credit card
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5:55 am
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

What’s the minimum age to be an authorized user?

By Allie Johnson · Bankrate.com

You can boost a child’s credit, but cards’ policies vary widely.

» Read more
Tags: authorized user, child, credit score, gnews, news
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5:55 am
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

Best card options when sending your child abroad

By Allie Johnson · Bankrate.com

Having a card handy in a foreign land can ease parents’ anxiety.

» Read more
Tags: authorized user, credit card, foreign transaction fee, foreign travel, gnews, news
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:55 am
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

Poll: You can get better credit card terms just by asking

By Michelle Crouch · Bankrate.com

Card companies often say yes to requests for breaks, but few cardholders ask.

» Read more
Tags: annual fee, gnews, interest rate, late fee, news
Thursday, March 30, 2017 11:07 am
Leave a Comment | 0 Comments

Marriott Rewards Premier joins the credit card bonus war with 100,000-point offer

By Robin Saks Frankel · Bankrate.com

The Marriott Rewards Premier card from Chase is now tied for the best sign-up bonus available for a premium hotel rewards card.

» Read more
Tags: credit card bonus, gnews, marriott, news, points, rewards
Thursday, March 30, 2017 9:00 am
Leave a Comment | 6 Comments

American Express Platinum’s new huge rewards: $200 Uber credit and 5X spending on hotels

By Robin Saks Frankel · Bankrate.com

Credit card wars: AmEx Platinum takes on Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige with increased perks for cardholders.

» Read more
Tags: American Express, chase sapphire reserve, credit card, gnews, news
Page 1 of 9712345...102030...Last »