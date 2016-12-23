CD rates Blog

XCEL FCU offers leading 5-year CD

By Sabrina Karl · Bankrate.com
Friday, December 23, 2016
Posted: 9 am ET

 

It appears that the Federal Reserve’s rate increase has spurred at least a few banks and credit unions to significantly boost CD rates.

Among the newsmakers is XCEL Federal Credit Union, whose membership is available to savers anywhere in the country.

XCEL’s rate sheet improvement includes a 5-year CD paying 2.50 percent APY, which handsomely tops the 2.27 percent APY available from the best-paying national bank.*

XCEL is also offering 1.75 percent APY on 3-year CDs, which is enough to tie the top national bank.

Based in New Jersey, XCEL extends membership to employees and retirees of more than 70 affiliated employers.

But all other U.S. savers can qualify by becoming a member of the nonprofit American Consumer Council. Although ACC requires a $5 membership fee, XCEL will refund the expense to new members.

Joining XCEL and opening one of its CDs can be done online or at one of the credit union’s three branches in New Jersey and New York.

*The rates above were gathered December 20, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

 

