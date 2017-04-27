CD rates Blog

USALLIANCE Financial: Why this 3-year CD tops the rest

Savers don't have to make a long-term commitment in order to get access to top CD rates.

USALLIANCE Financial Credit Union is offering a nationally available 36-month CD that pays 2.2 percent APY.

That's not the highest rate in the market, but it tops the best 3-year CD rates by nearly half a percentage point.

The USALLIANCE Financial CD special could be perfect for savers who expect interest rates to rise in the future. Compare this offer with the top 5-year CD rates. You can earn as much interest as you would through a 5-year CD without locking up your funds for an extra two years (and possibly missing out on a better rate).

How to join

Before you can open a 3-year CD, you’ll need to become a member of USALLIANCE Financial.

There are multiple ways to join the federal credit union:

You can qualify for membership if you work, live or worship in a city or town of West Haven, Connecticut, a qualifying district in Manhattan, The Bronx or Mount Vernon, New York or a certain county in Massachusetts (including Barnstable, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties).

You can also join the credit union if you work for one of more than 100 different companies (such as AT&T or the Boys & Girls Club of America).

The majority of savers will likely qualify by joining one of 11 different organizations and associations, such as the American Consumer Council or the Rye Arts Center.

Qualifying U.S. citizens and permanent residents can become members of USALLIANCE Financial. Applicants for membership will need a driver's license, a U.S. passport or another type of identification issued by the U.S. government.

You'll also need a Social Security number.

If you've gathered all the documents you need in advance, the online membership application should take roughly 10 minutes to complete. If you’re under the age of 18, you’ll need to visit a branch in person or mail your application to the credit union’s headquarters in Rye, New York.

The fine print

The minimum deposit for the 3-year CD special is $500. You can fund your CD using an ACH transfer from any bank or credit union. This may be a good time to consider opening a new money market account, as well.

According to the USALLIANCE Financial website, you’ll face a penalty if you pull out any funds before the CD matures. Its Truth-in-Savings Disclosure and Membership Agreement states that "if your Certificate Account has an original maturity date of 18 months or longer, the penalty amount will equal 360 days of dividends on the amount withdrawn."

You can only use new funds for your deposit. A credit union told us that if you’re an existing member of USALLIANCE Financial, you can use money for your CD that’s been sitting in a current account for less than two weeks.

You’re also required to sign up for eStatements. You can’t combine the CD special with any other promotional offer and each USALLIANCE Financial member can only open one special 3-year CD.

There's no specific expiration date on the USALLIANCE Financial offer. But it's best to open a 3-year CD soon if you're trying to boost your savings.