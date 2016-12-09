CD rates Blog

Sun Community FCU offers top CD in California

Posted: 6 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

For months now, the most savers have been able to earn from a national 6-month CD has been 0.93% APY.*

That’s why Sun Community Federal Credit Union is worth checking out for southern California savers.

The credit union is paying 1% APY on 6-month CDs with a modest $500 minimum deposit.

CALCULATE: Finding out how much interest you’ll earn on any certificate is easy with our CD Calculator.

Joining Sun Community can be done by anyone who lives, works, worships or volunteers in California’s Riverside and Imperial counties.

However, becoming a member and opening a CD requires visiting one of their 10 branches located in Palm Desert, Palm Springs, El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Calipatria and Holtville.

RATE SEARCH: Compare CDs on Bankrate.

*The rates above were gathered December 8, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.