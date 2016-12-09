CD rates Blog

Finance Blogs » CD rates Blog » Sun Community FCU offers top CD in California

Sun Community FCU offers top CD in California

By Sabrina Karl · Bankrate.com
Friday, December 9, 2016
Posted: 6 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

For months now, the most savers have been able to earn from a national 6-month CD has been 0.93% APY.*

Compare CD rates

That’s why Sun Community Federal Credit Union is worth checking out for southern California savers.

The credit union is paying 1% APY on 6-month CDs with a modest $500 minimum deposit.

CALCULATE: Finding out how much interest you’ll earn on any certificate is easy with our CD Calculator.

Joining Sun Community can be done by anyone who lives, works, worships or volunteers in California’s Riverside and Imperial counties.

However, becoming a member and opening a CD requires visiting one of their 10 branches located in Palm Desert, Palm Springs, El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Calipatria and Holtville.

RATE SEARCH: Compare CDs on Bankrate.

*The rates above were gathered December 8, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Related posts:

  1. Community FSB offers competitive 3-year CD rate
  2. First Republic Bank offers stellar 6-state CD deal
  3. RTN FCU offers top 3-year CD rate
  4. Consumers CU offers great 16-month CD promo
  5. CIT Bank offers top nationwide 6-month CD
«
»
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
Add a comment

(Comments may take 5-10 minutes to appear)