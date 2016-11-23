CD rates Blog

Red Rocks CU offers top 4-year CD deal

Posted: 10 am ET



This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Red Rocks Credit Union is paying savers across Colorado a competitive 2.02% APY on 4-year CDs.

Compare that to the top nationally available bank return on 48-month certificates, which stands at 2.00% APY from a single bank, Bay State Savings Bank. After that, the second-best national 4-year CD rate is just 1.81% APY.*

Red Rocks' membership is immediately open to anyone living or working in Douglas, Arapahoe or Jefferson counties, as well as to employees of Lockheed Martin.

But any Colorado resident who doesn't fit those criteria can still join Red Rocks by becoming a member of the financial education nonprofit Consumers United Association. Joining can be done at the same time as completing Red Rocks' new-member application, with the credit union even paying the membership fee on your behalf.

Joining Red Rocks and buying its CDs can be done online, over the phone or at its branches in Highlands Ranch and Littleton.

Its 4-year certificate of deposit requires a $5,000 minimum deposit and charges a reasonable early-withdrawal penalty of just six months' interest.

*The rates above were gathered Nov. 22, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.



