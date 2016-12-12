CD rates Blog

Mountain America CU offers top 5-year CD

By Sabrina Karl · Bankrate.com
Monday, December 12, 2016
Posted: 9 am ET

It's been tough to find 5-year CD rates above 2.20% APY for most of this year. That makes Mountain America Credit Union's ongoing 60-month promotion one of the better long-term returns in the country.

Available to savers nationwide, Mountain America is paying 2.30% APY on 5-year CDs, offering a slight edge over the 2.27% APY you can earn from the top-paying national bank.*

Its minimum deposit is also a modest $500, making it more accessible than the $2,500 required by the national leader.

Membership in Mountain America is immediately available to any resident of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Idaho or New Mexico, and can be established online or at one of its branches in those five Western states.

But savers living anywhere else in the country can become eligible by first joining the nonprofit American Consumer Council with a $5 membership fee.

*The rates above were gathered Dec. 8, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

1 Comment
Mark Kevin Constantine
December 16, 2016 at 4:43 am

I'm no genius but it appears to me that the Fed signaled that their intention, depending of course on the economy, is to raise rates two or three times next year. I would be real hesitant to buy any CD long term because interest rates appear to be on the rise. Rates may be much higher in the near future. For me I'm sitting out a year and see what happens. Merry Christmas to all.

