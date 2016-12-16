CD rates Blog

Mercantil Commercebank offers top short-term CD

Posted: 9 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Short-term CDs could be a great strategy right now while we're waiting to see what happens after the Fed rate hike. And Mercantil Commercebank has an excellent offer for Florida and Texas savers.

Its 7-month promotional CD pays 1.20% APY in south Florida, and 1.10% APY in the Houston area. On both counts, it's a significant step above the 0.93% APY you can earn from the top 6-month CD available from a national bank.*

That makes it a competitive option for stashing cash until we see what next year holds for interest rates.

CALCULATE: Finding out how much interest you’ll earn on any certificate is easy with our CD Calculator.

Mercantil's CDs must be opened in person, either at one of its 15 Florida branches — with 10 in Miami-Dade County and five in Broward County — or one of its seven Houston-area branches.

A minimum $10,000 deposit is required.

RATE SEARCH: Compare CDs on Bankrate.

*The rates above were gathered Dec. 14, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

