CD rates Blog

Finance Blogs » CD rates Blog » Mercantil Commercebank offers top short-term CD

Mercantil Commercebank offers top short-term CD

By Sabrina Karl · Bankrate.com
Friday, December 16, 2016
Posted: 9 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Short-term CDs could be a great strategy right now while we're waiting to see what happens after the Fed rate hike. And Mercantil Commercebank has an excellent offer for Florida and Texas savers.

Compare CD rates

Its 7-month promotional CD pays 1.20% APY in south Florida, and 1.10% APY in the Houston area. On both counts, it's a significant step above the 0.93% APY you can earn from the top 6-month CD available from a national bank.*

That makes it a competitive option for stashing cash until we see what next year holds for interest rates.

CALCULATE: Finding out how much interest you’ll earn on any certificate is easy with our CD Calculator.

Mercantil's CDs must be opened in person, either at one of its 15 Florida branches — with 10 in Miami-Dade County and five in Broward County — or one of its seven Houston-area branches.

A minimum $10,000 deposit is required.

RATE SEARCH: Compare CDs on Bankrate.

*The rates above were gathered Dec. 14, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Related posts:

  1. First Republic Bank offers stellar 6-state CD deal
  2. Sun Community FCU offers top CD in California
  3. Community FSB offers competitive 3-year CD rate
  4. RTN FCU offers top 3-year CD rate
  5. Mountain America CU offers top 5-year CD
«
»
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
Add a comment

(Comments may take 5-10 minutes to appear)