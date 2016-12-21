CD rates Blog

Melrose CU offers top 1- and 5-year CDs

Posted: 9 am ET

Savvy savers know there’s always a crop of local credit unions paying better than the top national CD rates.

Usually you have to live in the right place or work for a certain employer to qualify. But not with Melrose Credit Union, whose membership is open to any saver in the U.S.

Even better, Melrose recently raised rates and now pays more than national banks on 1-year and 5-year CDs.

The New York-based credit union is paying 1.41 percent APY on 1-year certificates of deposit. The top nationally available 1-year CD is paying 1.31 percent APY.

On 60-month CDs, Melrose is paying 2.32 percent APY, better than the 2.27 percent APY you can earn nationally*.

Membership in the credit union is open to any U.S. citizen who pays a one-time fee of $1 and deposits $25 into a Melrose savings account.

Joining the credit union and opening one its certificates of deposit can be done online, by phone or at Melrose’s single branch in the Briarwood section of Queens, New York.

A $5,000 minimum deposit is required.

*The rates above were gathered December 20, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

