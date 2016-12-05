CD rates Blog

First Republic Bank offers stellar 6-state CD deal

Posted: 9 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

Savers in six states are the lucky recipients of a new short-term CD deal.

First Republic Bank recently unveiled its new promotional CD, offering 1.50% APY on 17-month CDs.

Compare that with the top nationally available 1-year CD rate of 1.31% APY, or the 24-month term it would take to earn at least 1.50% APY from a national bank, and First Republic's deal is a clear winner.*

CALCULATE: Finding out how much interest you'll earn on any certificate is easy with our CD Calculator.

While opening a certificate of deposit with First Republic must be done in person, it operates almost 70 branches in and around major cities. You can find them in Northern and Southern California; New York City; Greenwich, Connecticut; Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts; Portland, Oregon; and Palm Beach, Florida.

A minimum $10,000 deposit is required.

RATE SEARCH: Compare CDs on Bankrate.

*The rates above were gathered Dec. 1, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.