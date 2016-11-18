CD rates Blog

EBSB Direct offers worthy 16-month CD deal

Posted: 9 am ET

This editorial content is not provided or commissioned by any of the referenced financial institutions or companies. Opinions, analysis, reviews or recommendations expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any financial institutions or companies, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any such entity. All products or services are presented without warranty.

For those who can work a 16-month certificate into their savings portfolio, EBSB Direct and its parent, East Boston Savings Bank, have a competitive offer for savers anywhere in the country.

Both are paying 1.41% APY on the odd term, offering a slight premium over the top nationally available 1-year CD rate of 1.31% APY*.

Savers living in Massachusetts who can get to one of 30 branches throughout Boston and Suffolk, Essex and Middlesex counties can open the promotional CD in person.

But anyone in the country can open the same certificate of deposit via the bank's internet operation, EBSB Direct, which only offers online products.

Whether you open the CD in person with East Boston Savings or online with EBSB Direct, the same $1,000 minimum deposit is required.

*The rates above were gathered Nov. 16, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

