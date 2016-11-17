CD rates Blog

Asian Bank offers top 4-state CD deal

Posted: 11 am ET

For savers in 4 states surrounding metropolitan New York and Philadelphia, Asian Bank is offering one of the country's top mid-term CD rates.

Operating a single branch in Philly, Asian Bank is paying 1.68% APY on promotional 30-month certificates.

Compare that to 1.52% APY for the top national 2-year CD rate or 1.70% APY for the best 3-year rate*, and you can see why Asian Bank’s offer is worth your attention.

The bank allows CDs to be opened by mail or secure email by anyone who lives in 24 highly populated counties of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

The territory includes metropolitan Philadelphia plus 6 additional counties in southeast Pennsylvania; Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Westchester County in New York; 7 counties in central and southern New Jersey; and Delaware's New Castle County.

The certificate of deposit requires a $1,000 minimum investment, and in addition to the mail and email options, it can be opened at Asian Bank's downtown Philadelphia branch.

*The rates above were gathered Nov. 16, 2016. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks that offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

