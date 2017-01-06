CD rates Blog

Advia CU offers 22-month CD promo

By Sabrina Karl · Bankrate.com
Friday, January 6, 2017
Posted: 9 am ET

Savers who prefer mid-term CDs while they watch how the Fed will impact rates over the coming few years can grab a promo deal from Advia Credit Union.

Serving Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, the credit union is paying 1.60 percent APY on 22-month certificates.

That pays better than the top 2-year CD rate from a nationally available bank in our roundup, which currently tops out at 1.52 percent APY*.

Advia requires a modest $500 minimum investment, and allows its CDs to be opened online or at one of two dozen branches across the three states.

Eligibility for Advia membership is extended to anyone living in Michigan's lower peninsula, seven southern Wisconsin counties and Illinois' Winnebago County.

*The rates above were gathered Jan. 5, 2017. Quoted top national CD rates are based on a daily survey of banks who offer their certificates nationwide online or by mail.

