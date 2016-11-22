Uptick in gas prices won’t faze Thanksgiving travelers

Posted: 6 am ET

Despite recent increases in gas prices, Thanksgiving travel this year will be up significantly, says AAA. It estimates that 48.7 million Americans will travel this holiday, up 1.9 percent from last year.

AAA expects that more than 89 percent of the 48.7 million Americans taking a trip this holiday will travel by car, an increase from last year of 1 million. The organization said the increase in Thanksgiving travel is due to economic improvements in the second half of the year, including overall strength in consumer confidence, increased consumer spending and rising wages.

"Most will travel on the tried-and-true holiday road trip, thanks to gas prices that are holding at close to $2 per gallon. Others will fly, take the bus or set off on a cruise to celebrate with their loved ones,” said Marshall K. Doney, AAA president and chief operating officer.

Although they have risen recently, gas prices this Thanksgiving are the second-cheapest in almost a decade. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.16 per gallon, 11 cents more than the national average at Thanksgiving last year. The top five most popular destinations this Thanksgiving, according to bookings on AAA.com, are Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando and New York City.

This year the Thanksgiving holiday is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

AAA also said it expects to respond to more than 370,000 calls for roadside assistance this holiday, mostly due to dead batteries, flat tires and for keys locked inside cars.

Tara Baukus Mello