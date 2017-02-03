The new head of transportation makes history

Posted: 4 pm ET

Amid the chaos surrounding President Trump's Cabinet choices, Elaine Chao was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on Jan. 31, 2017.

Chao is the first Asian American woman to be appointed to a president's Cabinet in our nation's history. She replaces outgoing U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), immigrated to the United States at age 8, not knowing any English. She became a citizen at age 19.

Secretary Chao has a substantial resume of government experience including:

Secretary of Labor from 2001-2009 under President George W. Bush

Deputy Secretary for the Department of Transportation (or DOT)

Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission

Deputy Maritime Administrator at the DOT

White House Fellow, specializing in transportation and trade in the Office of Policy Development

In addition, she has worked in the nonprofit sector:

President and CEO of United Way of America

Director of Peace Corps

Private banking at Bank of America and Citicorp

While the Senate confirmation went relatively smoothly, it was not unanimous. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the ranking Democrat on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, indicated he was troubled when he learned that the nominee had "not been consulted by the White House, not in advance, not during and not after the implementation" of President Trump's executive order.

