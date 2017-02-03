Cars Blog

Finance Blogs » Cars Blog » The new head of transportation makes history

The new head of transportation makes history

By Tara Baukus Mello · Bankrate.com
Friday, February 3, 2017
Posted: 4 pm ET
Courtesy of Department of Transportation Public Affairs

Elaine Chao was sworn in as the Secretary of Transportation, marking the first time an Asian American woman has been appointed to a president’s Cabinet in American history. Courtesy of Department of Transportation Public Affairs

Amid the chaos surrounding President Trump's Cabinet choices, Elaine Chao was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on Jan. 31, 2017.

Chao is the first Asian American woman to be appointed to a president's Cabinet in our nation's history. She replaces outgoing U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), immigrated to the United States at age 8, not knowing any English. She became a citizen at age 19.

Secretary Chao has a substantial resume of government experience including:

  • Secretary of Labor from 2001-2009 under President George W. Bush
  • Deputy Secretary for the Department of Transportation (or DOT)
  • Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission
  • Deputy Maritime Administrator at the DOT
  • White House Fellow, specializing in transportation and trade in the Office of Policy Development

In addition, she has worked in the nonprofit sector:

  • President and CEO of United Way of America
  • Director of Peace Corps
  • Private banking at Bank of America and Citicorp

While the Senate confirmation went relatively smoothly, it was not unanimous. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the ranking Democrat on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, indicated he was troubled when he learned that the nominee had "not been consulted by the White House, not in advance, not during and not after the implementation" of President Trump's executive order.

RATE SEARCH: Need a new car? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Tara Baukus Mello writes the cars blog as well as the weekly Driving for Dollars column, providing both practical financial advice for consumers as well as insight into the latest developments in the automotive world. Follow her on Facebook here or on Twitter @SheDrives.

Related posts:

  1. Bernanke faces press, makes history
  2. Fed writes its own history
  3. Pricing a home’s history
  4. U.S. makes Panama Papers list
  5. History must still judge Bernanke
«
Bankrate wants to hear from you and encourages comments. We ask that you stay on topic, respect other people's opinions, and avoid profanity, offensive statements, and illegal content. Please keep in mind that we reserve the right to (but are not obligated to) edit or delete your comments. Please avoid posting private or confidential information, and also keep in mind that anything you post may be disclosed, published, transmitted or reused.

By submitting a post, you agree to be bound by Bankrate's terms of use. Please refer to Bankrate's privacy policy for more information regarding Bankrate's privacy practices.
Add a comment

(Comments may take 5-10 minutes to appear)