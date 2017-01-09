Tech company unveils all-electric supercar

Posted: 6 am ET

Faraday Future, a tech company in Gardena, California, recently unveiled its first production vehicle, the FF 91, an all-electric car with an aerodynamic design that the company says combines supercar performance, precise handling and a unique collection of intelligent internet features. This new breed of car was revealed at a press conference just prior to the Consumer Electronics Show held last week.

The FF 91, pronounced "nine one," features monocoque construction -- where the chassis and body are formed together. It features a "signature UFO line" that runs around the car's mid-section, which gives it a simple, stabilizing design element.

Powered by an electric motor that produces the equivalent of 1,050 horsepower, the car will travel from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds. Faraday Future says that it expects to receive an EPA estimated rating of 378 miles of range on a single charge. A home charger will be included with every car purchase, which will be able to get 50 percent to full charge in less than 4.5 hours.

The car is loaded with several high-tech features, including the ability to autonomously park itself or leave a parking spot to go pick up the driver. It also boasts facial recognition that unlocks the car without a key when the driver and passengers approach the door, which opens automatically. The FF 91 can sense when to stop in order to avoid hitting unwanted objects. Interior cameras will automatically adjust features such as seating position, music and temperature to an occupant's preferences.

Even with supercar power, Faraday Future says the FF 91 will also offer supreme luxury, including rear seats that have adjustments for upper back, lower leg and lumbar adjustments, as well as heating, ventilation, cooling and massaging features.

With production of the FF 91 planned to start in 2018, Faraday is taking a similar approach to Tesla: They are now taking reservations for the car with a fully refundable $5,000 deposit.

With the FF 91 boasting a 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds, it will outdo the Tesla electric car to be the fastest on the market when it goes on sale next year.

RATE SEARCH: Comparing car loans? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Tara Baukus Mello writes the cars blog as well as the weekly Driving for Dollars column, providing both practical financial advice for consumers as well as insight into the latest developments in the automotive world. Follow her on Facebook here or on Twitter @SheDrives.