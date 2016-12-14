Yes, you CAN trust a car’s fuel economy label

Posted: 6 am ET

Good news for car shoppers! A newly updated analysis by Consumer Reports reveals that the average U.S. driver can rely on the mile-per-gallon fuel economy rating that comes on the window sticker of their new car.

"Consumers should be able to trust that the estimate they see on the label accurately reflects their gas mileage," says Shannon Baker-Branstetter, policy counsel for Consumers Union. "We're glad that today, consumers will be getting more accurate information than they did in the past."

According to 2016 findings, Americans are getting a more reliable fuel-economy estimate by the Environmental Protection Agency. Consumer Reports tested nearly 400 cars from 2009 through 2016 model years, and discovered that figures differed by an average of 0.8 MPG, or 3 percent. This Consumer Reports' analysis revisited a 2005 study, which said that EPA estimates differed by an average of 3.3 MPG, or more than 10 percent.

Consumer Reports' ran tests that were designed to replicate real-world driving. However, in 2008, the EPA ran different fuel-economy test procedures that reflected the use of air conditioning and colder temperatures, as well as faster driving speeds and faster acceleration.

While the EPA estimates are in-line with what many drivers will experience in their daily driving, not everyone will experience these MPG numbers. Here are five car parts you can replace for better gas mileage.

