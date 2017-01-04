Rose Parade float sets a new Guinness World Record

Posted: 6 am ET

The "Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker," a 126-foot, 148,250-pound parade float sponsored by Lucy Pet Products, set a new Guinness World Record as the longest and heaviest single-chassis parade float in parade history. During the Jan. 2 Tournament of Roses parade, it featured an onboard wave machine that generated waves for eight dogs who surfed a 90-footlong tank filled with more than 8,000 gallons of water.

The dogs were chosen from a nationwide search: "These are real water dogs who can't wait to get on the surfboard," says Joey Herrick, founder and owner of Lucy Pet Products. "I don't know who will be having more fun the surfing dogs or the millions of people who will be watching all around the world!"

The Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker was powered by a 6.8-liter V-10 gasoline engine producing 320 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, as well as a heavy-duty 6-speed automatic transmission that came from a Ford F-650 medium-duty pickup truck. Ford is the only auto manufacturer to offer a gasoline-engine in the medium-duty pickup segment. It was driven "blind" by a driver who could not see the road ahead of him, instead following a red line on the road and relying on a spotter seated in the functional lifeguard stand atop the float to tell him when the parade slows or stops.

RATE SEARCH: Comparing car loans? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Tara Baukus Mello writes the cars blog as well as the weekly Driving for Dollars column, providing both practical financial advice for consumers as well as insight into the latest developments in the automotive world. Follow her on Facebook here or on Twitter @SheDrives.