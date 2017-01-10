North America’s top car is …

Posted: 12 pm ET

The Chevrolet Bolt has been named the 2017 North American Car of the Year. The prestigious award is given each year by an independent group of about 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

This is the fourth time in four years that Chevrolet has received the North American Car of the Year or Truck of the Year award. In 2014, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the Chevrolet Silverado won, while the Chevrolet Colorado pickup won the 2015 North American Truck of the Year award.

The all-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles and offers features such as leather seats, front and rear heated seats, a rear camera mirror and a surround vision camera. For 2017, the Chevrolet Bolt starts at $37,495, before federal tax incentives of up to $7,500.

"The Bolt EV fulfills Chevrolet's promise to offer an affordable, long-range electric," says Mark Reuss, executive vice president, GM Global Product Development. "It is a game-changer that is not only a great electric vehicle; it's a great vehicle -- period."

Designed to recognize the most outstanding new car of the year, the award assesses cars in the areas of innovation, comfort, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. This year, the finalists for the North American Car of the Year were the Genesis G90 and the Volvo S90 sedan in addition to the Bolt. The Chevrolet Bolt won with 364 points, followed by the Genesis G90 at 105 and the Volvo S90 with 101.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is currently available in California and Oregon, with cars arriving at dealers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states throughout this winter. It will be available at certified dealers nationwide by the middle of the year.

