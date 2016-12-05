Noise alert mandated for quiet hybrid, electric cars

Posted: 6 am ET

The U.S. Department of Transportation is mandating noise alarms for all newly manufactured hybrid and electric light-duty vehicles to protect pedestrians from being injured because they cannot hear the quiet cars.

The DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it will require auto manufacturers that produce hybrid and electric cars to make a sound at slow speeds to alert pedestrians that a moving car is nearby.

“We all depend on our senses to alert us to possible danger,” said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. “With more, quieter hybrid and electrical cars on the road, the ability for all pedestrians to hear as well as see the cars becomes an important factor of reducing the risk of possible crashes and improving safety.”

The rule requires all hybrid and electric cars with four wheels and a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less to make an audible noise when moving forward or in reverse at speeds of up to about 19 mph. NHTSA said that the sound alert will not be required at higher speed because other factors provide an audible warning, such as tire and wind noise.

The new federal safety standard, which must be in all hybrid cars and electric vehicles by Sept. 1, 2019, is specifically aimed at pedestrians who have impaired vision or are fully blind. NHTSA says the requirement will prevent about 2,400 pedestrian injuries annually.

