New Year’s Eve ranks as 2nd worst holiday for car theft

By Tara Baukus Mello · Bankrate.com
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Posted: 6 am ET
Photo courtesy of NICB.org

Be careful this New Year's Eve, or you could be one of thousands who are the victim of car theft. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (or NICB), in 2015, there was a total of 9,600 vehicles that were reported stolen over Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The NICB analyzed car thefts from 2011 through 2015, revealing that New Year's Eve was ranked second among holidays for car theft. According to the NICB, a total of 9,600 vehicles were reported stolen in 2015 over the Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Car theft prevention

The owners of these vehicles could have prevented holiday theft if they'd done the following:
Kept all items hidden from view in your car, even a bag that does not contain any valuables. (Any bag is an invitation to a thief.)

Put purchased items inside their trunk (or under the cover in your cargo space) immediately upon leaving the store. (This is especially important when making numerous stops.)

Being up to date on the latest tech that thieves might use, such as these mystery devices that start cars for thieves.

