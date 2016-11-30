New car seat is extra protective for infants

Posted: 2 pm ET

Would you add 46 percent more protection for your child in the event of a car crash if you could? According to Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization that provides product ratings and reviews, by adding a "load leg" to the base of a child safety seat, it provides nearly 50 percent more safety in a car accident. They tested 32 infant car seats, with only four including the newest innovation, and all four rated "Best," the highest rating it gives in such tests.

Originally from Europe (where it is common on most car seats today), it is new to the United States. A load leg (also called a foot prop) makes the car seat more stable by better connecting the car seat to the car in a crash and reducing the transfer of energy from the collision to the child.

Currently available on the market and in CR's ratings:

Cybex Aton 2 ($320)

Cybex Aton Q ($370)

GB Asana 35 DLX ($250)

Nuna Pipa ($300)

Consumer Reports notes that only owners of cars with a large "hump" in the center of the floor might have a problem extending the foot prop. Furthermore, some cars may not have floors designed to support the energy transfer from the load leg in a crash, so owners should check their car manual to see if it is compatible. (The nonprofit says that one of their test vehicles, the Chrysler Pacifica with the Stow 'n Go foldaway middle-row chairs, cautions against using a car seat with a load leg.)

Overall, all four seats were rated either "very good" or "excellent" for ease-of-use, even though the foot prop is an additional step in the installation process. In addition, due to features that aid LATCH installation, the seats had a better LATCH fit-to-vehicle than the seat belt fit-to-vehicle. (LATCH stands for lower anchors and tethers for children.)

New research finds that it may be better to move your child out of an infant car seat to a rear-facing convertible car seat sooner than later.

