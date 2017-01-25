Hyundai to film Super Bowl ad during game

Posted: 3 pm ET

While the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to do battle for the championship title at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, Hyundai is revving up for their unique ad campaign: They will film their ad during the game and run it immediately after.

Peter Berg, the director of "Patriots Day" and "Deepwater Horizon," will work with Film 45 and Pony Show Entertainment to shoot, edit and produce a 90-second documentary on Super Bowl Sunday. It will feature off-the-field Super Bowl moments during the game, then air it in the first commercial break after the game (and just before the trophy ceremony).

"Super Bowl is the biggest day in advertising and following our incredibly successful 2016, we wanted to push the creativity and storytelling even further," says Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

This is the ninth time in the last 10 years that Hyundai has been a Super Bowl advertiser. This year, it is also participating in Super Bowl Live, a nine-day fan festival in Houston that will featuring live music and entertainment. Hyundai's sponsor space will allow fans to interact with their cars and learn about its history of innovation -- the overall theme of Super Bowl Live.

